Wright-Patt Credit Union to open new location in Vandalia next week

VANDALIA — Wright-Patt Credit Union will be opening a new location in Vandalia next week.

The new location will be at the 3300 block of Benchwood Road, a WPCU spokesperson said.

It will open its doors Monday, September 11, and the official grand opening celebration will take place on September 12 at 8:30 a.m.

“We are excited to expand into Vandalia and offer more convenient services to our members and the communities who live and work north of Dayton,” said Tammy Gillum, Regional Director, North Member Center Operations at WPCU. “Our team has been working hard to get the space ready, and we are looking forward to opening our doors to the community on the 11th.”

The Vandalia location is newest location for WPCU following two other openings in Canal Winchester and Grove City.

“The Vandalia Member Center is opening in response to the voices of our members. We heard their requests for a location in the area, and we listened,” commented Timothy Mislansky, President & CEO of WPCU. “We look forward to continuing to expand and enhance our member centers throughout Central and Southwest Ohio in a way that responds to and best serves the needs of our members.”

