Workers prepare for dangerous heat wave

DAYTON — Dangerous heat is making it hard for people to work outside, and more is on the way.

Crews for Bladecutters Inc. were sweating through their shirts as they worked outside Thursday afternoon.

“We try and beat the heat,” John Scott, president of Bladecutter’s said.

Scott said he knows having workers out in the heat can be dangerous.

“The guys take plenty of breaks, lots of water. They wear things that keep them cool,” he said.

Aside from cold drinks, workers are constantly being checked to make sure they are ok.

“The supervisors on each crew just keep a look on everybody, makes sure everybody takes plenty of breaks,” Scott said.

It’s only expected to get hotter the rest of the week into next week.

If temperatures reach the upper 90s the work day will be called early to make sure everyone stays safe.









