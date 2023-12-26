‘A wonderful thing;’ Thousands attend local Christmas celebration at convention center

DAYTON — A local ministry gave away free lunches for those in need on Christmas Day.

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson spoke to community members who spent their holiday with people who feel just like family.

Target Dayton Ministries hosted thousands of people at the Dayton Convention Center for lunch, worship, and gifts.

“That’s a beautiful thing because we’re a church for the poor and homeless community, so many of the folks don’t really have family for different reasons and are alone,” Target Dayton Ministries Director Cindi Stevens said. “We’re like family and that’s what I love about this.”

Dayton resident Mark Weaver showed up to the service on his own, and he is glad he did.

“These are my family and friends you know, I kind of adopt them in that manner cause I have relatives that are far, far away,” Weaver said.

Weaver said it’s a blessing that Target Ministries does this for the community, and Willie Young feels the same way.

“They don’t have to do it but they chose to do it,” Young said.

Because of Target Dayton Ministries, 2,500 people got a free lunch to-go a $35 Walmart gift card, and a $10 McDonald’s gift card.

“It turned out nice and it’s good I think it’s a wonderful thing to have,” Young said.

For those who needed a ride there, the RTA gave out free rides on Christmas Day.

Kyree Preston went to the service and said the Dayton community needed this.

“It’s gotta be hard around this time of year but this convention center and this idea that they got it’s putting joy in families you know that, ain’t got it today,” Preston said. “It means a lot, really.”

This is the third time Target Ministries has held an event here on Christmas for a community that they say really needs them.

