Woman who made Molotov bombs, helped plan house fire over drug debt sentenced

BETHEL TOWNSHIP — A woman charged in connection to a Miami County house fire has learned her punishment.

Ashley Howard, 35, was sentenced to a minimum of five years and a maximum of seven and a half years in prison.

Howard is also required to be registered as an arson offender and pay $19,580 in restitution.

This comes after she pleaded guilty to an aggravated arson charge.

Howard intentionally set a home on fire in the 5000 block of Ross Road on Sept. 6, 2023, according to court documents.

She was found by the court to be the “primary participant” having arranged drivers, knew the layout of the property, and actively made the Molotov bombs used to start the fire.

Court documents state the fire was done in the hopes of having a drug debt forgiven.

Two other suspects were identified and arrested in connection to the fire.

Stephanie Cahill, 38 of Fairborn, and Nicholas Kelch, 30, of Greenville are also charged with aggravated arson.

Their sentences have not yet been determined.

