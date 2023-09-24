Woman struck by car in Trotwood area

TROTWOOD — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and medics have responded to an incident where a female was hit by a car, dispatch supervisors said.

The incident occurred just before 5 p.m., as a car struck the female on the 4400 block of Wolf Road in Trotwood.

Dispatchers say the female was unconscious in a driveway but she “came to.”

The sheriff’s department is on scene investigating the incident, dispatch supervisors said.

It is unclear how severe the female’s injuries are or what caused this incident to happen.

This is a breaking event and News Center 7 will update the story when more information is available.

