Woman rescued from roof of burning home in central Ohio

COLUMBUS — A woman was rescued from the roof of a burning home in Columbus Tuesday morning.

The woman and another person were taken to the hospital after the rescue, our news partners at WBNS-10 TV reported.

The Columbus Division of Fire was called to the home in the 1400 block of Republic Ave just after 4:30 a.m.

A woman was seen on the roof of the home when Columbus firefighters arrived.

Columbus Division of Police officers climbed up cars to reach and rescue her from the back of the roof, officials said.

The woman and another person were taken to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

The woman’s condition was described as stable. The other person’s condition is unknown at this time.

The fire remains under investigation at this time.

