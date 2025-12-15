Woman picks winning lottery ticket at local grocery store

TROY — A local woman picked a winning lottery ticket at a Kroger in Miami County, according to the Ohio Lottery.

Kimberly won $50,000 from a Holiday Cash Vault scratch-off ticket.

She bought the lucky ticket at the Kroger on W Market Street in Troy, the Ohio Lottery said.

After 27.125% in taxes, Kimberly will take home approximately $36,437.50.

She plans to use her winnings to go on vacation and pay bills.

Kimberly told the Ohio Lottery that her game of choice is scratch-offs, and she likes playing holiday tickets and the Cashword.

The Holiday Cash Vault is a $10 scratch-off ticket with a top prize of $500,000.

The Ohio Lottery said two top prizes remain as of Dec. 15.

