Woman hospitalized in rollover crash involving tractor

DARKE COUNTY — A woman is hospitalized following a rollover crash involving a tractor in Darke County Wednesday afternoon.

Darke County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 1:54 p.m. to the intersection of Hogpath Road and Byerley Road on initial reports of an injury crash, a sheriff’s spokesperson said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 1998 John Deere tractor pulling an enclosed trailer was traveling eastbound on Hogpath Road and had to slow down to make a left turn onto Byerley Road.

As it was attempting to turn, a 2007 gray Chevy Aveo attempted to pass the tractor and struck its left front tire. The Chevy went partially off the side of the road and rolled over onto its top.

Jayden Rogers, 18, of Pleasant Hill was transported by medics to Wayne Healthcare with minor injuries.

Kyle Grim, 21, of Arcanum, drove the tractor and was not hurt.

Gettysburg Fire and Arcanum Rescue also provided mutual aid.

