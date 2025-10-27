Woman facing multiple charges after dragging man to his death under vehicle

COLUMBUS — An Ohio woman is facing multiple charges after dragging a man to his death under a vehicle.

Danielle Henry is charged with one count of aggravated vehicular homicide, one count of involuntary manslaughter, one count of hit-skip, and one count of Monday after she dragged a man to his death over a minor crash in a Kroger parking lot, our news partners WBNS-10 TV reported.

On Wednesday, Oct. 22, Henry was involved in a minor traffic accident with a man named Ibrahim Diakite, according to court documents.

The crash occurred in the parking lot of the Kroger located at 55 W. Schrock Road in Westerville, WBNS-10 TV reported.

After Henry left the scene, Diakite followed her in his vehicle from the parking lot and later pulled up in front of her car at a stoplight at the intersection of West Schrock and Cooper roads.

Diakite then reportedly exited his vehicle, stood in front of Henry’s, and tried to stop her from leaving, eventually getting on top of the hood of her car, WBNS-10 TV reported.

An affidavit obtained by WBNS-10 TV says Henry jerked her car up to about 45 mph while Diakite was still on the hood.

Diakite was later pulled under her vehicle and dragged for about 300 to 600 feet and run over.

He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, WBNS-10 TV reported.

Henry is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.

