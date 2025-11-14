Woman critically injured in house fire days after moving into home

DAYTON — A bedridden woman is recovering in the Intensive Care Unit after being hurt in a fire Friday morning.

Dayton firefighters responded around 4:15 a.m. to the 3900 block of Ridge Avenue on reports of a structure fire.

“My mom can’t get out of the house. She’s bedridden,” a 911 caller told dispatchers.

When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the home.

“It’s very hot in here, it’s smoky,” the caller, the woman’s daughter, told dispatchers. “My mom can’t take that.”

They then got to work rescuing the woman from the home.

Once out of the house, the woman was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.

As shown on News Center 7 at 5:00, reporter Amber Jenkins called Pathfinder Realty, the company renting out the house where the fire happened. They declined to comment on the damage and the renters.

The maintenance manager for the realty company told News Center 7 that the family had just moved into the home two weeks ago.

Fire investigators have determined the cause of the fire to be accidental.

French said that damage estimates are currently pending.

