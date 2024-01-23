Woman charged in connection to fire that damaged local bridge

MORAINE — A woman has formally charged in connection to a fire that damaged a local bridge.

Gretchen Lammers was indicted of arson, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Lammers is accused of setting a fire on June 17 near Broadway Avenue in Moraine that resulted in damage to a bridge.

She is not in custody and a warrant has been issued for her arrest.

We will continue to follow this story.





