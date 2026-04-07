Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend; man suffers non-life-threatening injuries

DAYTON — One person suffered injuries, and another person was taken into custody after a reported stabbing in Dayton on Sunday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the 4600 block of Waymire Avenue just before 1:15 a.m. for a stabbing, according to a spokesperson.

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When officers arrived on the scene, they located a woman and three males.

During the investigation, it was revealed that a 55-year-old male was attempting to kick his 41-year-old girlfriend out of their home.

The woman allegedly grabbed a knife and cut the male victim.

The man attempted to take her belongings to her car, but she reportedly blocked the door and cut the man again with the knife.

The man was treated on scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

The female was taken to the Montgomery County Jail, where she was booked.

The male said he wishes not to press charges.

Dayton Police Department Detectives with the Family Justice Center are investigating.

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