Wilberforce men’s basketball coach dies at 56

WILBERFORCE — Wilberforce University is mourning the loss of Men’s Basketball Head Coach Mark Mitchell.

Wilberforce Athletics announced Mitchell’s death on social media posting:

“We are saddened by the loss of Men’s Basketball Head Coach, Mark Mitchell. Coach Mitch made an impact on not just his players but the entire campus community both on and off the court. He left an undeniable legacy that will live on in every young man and woman he coached.”

Mitchell has been the coach of Wilberforce for the last four seasons.

He previously coached at Taft High School in Cincinnati and Ohio State University.

Mitchell was also the father of Indiana Fever guard and former Ohio State star Kelsey Mitchell.

A visitation and funeral are set for Saturday, April 6 in Cincinnati.

