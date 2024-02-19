WHIO-TV celebrates 75 years with hour-long special

DAYTON — In February 1949, Harry Truman was president. Here in the Miami Valley, Wright and Patterson Airfields first combined to become Wright Patterson Airforce Base—and WHIO-TV began to broadcast for the first time.

It’s been 75 years since WHIO-TV hit the airwaves in Dayton, and we’re celebrating with an hour-long television special looking back at the memorable stories that have touched lives and at the storytellers who, for many, came to feel like old friends.

With interviews from those who worked in front of and from behind the camera, you’ll get an in-depth look at how the day to day commitment to the Miami Valley became a trusted source of news and weather coverage.

Join us on Friday, February 23 at 7:00pm for “WHIO-TV 7 Celebrating 75 Years.” We’ll take you back to the beginning for a look at the early history of the station, the people who built the WHIO legacy of excellence, and the stories of both joy and heartbreak that touched so many lives.

“WHIO-TV 7 Celebrating 75 Years” is sponsored by McAfee Heating and Air, and Dave Knapp Ford.

©2024 Cox Media Group