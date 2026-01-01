When will this snow pile melt? Guess correctly and you could win

YELLOW SPRINGS — Snowfall in the Miami Valley means the return of a game at Young’s Jersey Dairy.
The staff at Young’s Jersey Dairy has brought back their original snow pile melting contest on their Facebook page.
Those interested can submit their guesses as to when the snow pile in the parking lot at Young’s Jersey Dairy will be completely melted.
Guesses must be submitted by Jan. 2 at 11:59 p.m.
Winners will get a Club Cowvin membership for 2026.
