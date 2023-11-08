What passage of Issue 1, Issue 2 mean for Ohio’s political landscape

DAYTON — Political eyes across the country are now on the Buckeye State because of Issues 1 and 2.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz talked with a political expert about what the passing of both issues means for Ohio’s future.

“I think it goes back partly to the freedom issue,” Dr. Marc Clauson, professor of history and law at Cedarville University said.

He said with both issues voters made clear they don’t want the government making personal decisions.

“Both I think turned on that kind of concept to freedom to do what we want to do based on our own preferences,” Clauson said.

Statewide most voters that voted one way on Issue 1 also voted that same way on Issue 2.

There is only a few tenths of a percentage difference in the “yes and no” votes between the two issues.

News Center 7 took a look at the final results in Greene County.

When it came to Issue 1 the majority of Greene County voters said no.

But then on Issue 2, the majority of voters said yes, with a percentage point difference between the two issues.

It’s one of only about 10 counties statewide that were split on the issues.

“Well Greene County is kind of an anomaly in a sense, it’s a very conservative suburban county. So it’s hard to make out what the significance of that is, for me anyway,” Clauson said.

With this election now behind us, Clauson said that does not mean the debates rooted in these issues are settled.

“On Issue 1, there is still the issue of what a court will say. Because I have no doubt based on the language a court will have to decide what these mean in reality,” he said.

When it comes to Issue 2 State legislators can tweak the law.

