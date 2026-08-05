Local

‘What a hoot!’ Officers help rescue injured owl

By John Tisdell, WHIO.com
Owl Rescue Sagamore Hills Photo contributed by Sagamore Hills Police Department (via Facebook) (Sagamore Hills Police Department (via Facebook))
By John Tisdell, WHIO.com

SAGAMORE HILLS — Officers helped neighbors rescue an owl in Northern Ohio on Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Sagamore Hills Police Department said in a social media post that officers responded to reports of an injured Great Horned Owl.

TRENDING STORIES:

The department said that neighbors found the owl “immobile” on Canyon View Road in Sagamore Hills.

“After safely placing the owl in an animal crate, it was transported by a volunteer to a local birds-of-prey rehabilitation center,” the department said.

The owl suffered a minor head injury.

The center said that once it “healed up,” the owl would return to Sagamore Hills.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

0

Most Read