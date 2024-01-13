What to do to stay safe during winter weather

With high winds and cold temperatures, there is a lot that could go wrong.

High winds are expected to blow in later today, bringing with it cold temperatures. The National Weather Service recommends that you make sure all of the batteries to essential items such as your cell phone are fully charged before you leave for work or get your day started.

If you are caught in a storm while driving, make sure to go somewhere that is out of reach of trees or power lines that could fall on you. Avoid any downed power lines and report them to the local police.

During a wind advisory, outdoor decorations, furniture, etc. should be secured. Make sure to wear lots of layers today to beat the cold, and make sure to protect your home from the cold too.

To avoid frozen pipes, wrap your pipes with insulation or a pipe sock and keep your house at a minimum of 55 degrees. There are a few ways to thaw out already frozen pipes, like using a hairdryer, hot towels, or an electric heating pad, but don’t try these methods all at once. If you can’t reach the pipes, call your local plumber.





