Wet start this morning; warm temperatures continue

MIAMI VALLEY — The Miami Valley will deal with wet roads on Wednesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn is TRACKING these wet conditions and has the latest TIMING on how long these warm temperatures will remain in the area this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak starting at 4:25 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Rain is moving through the area early Wednesday morning, and it will be breezy with gusts around 25 m.p.h., according to Dunn.

Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Rainfall totals will be less than an inch, Dunn says.

The Miami Valley will see mild temperatures this weekend staying in the 60s.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



