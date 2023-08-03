West Milton Police Division creates ‘safe exchange zone’

The West Milton Police Division has announced a new area where people can go for safe custody exchanges and internet trading.

A newly marked “Safe Zone” is now in front of the West Milton Municipal Building located at 701 S. Miami Street. The area is audio and video recorded and is available 24/7 in a well-lit area.

“This has been a project in the works for months that was a team effort between the police and the public works division who helped to ensure its completion,” the police division said.

Calls made to the police division for keep the peace activities during the exchanges will be referred to the “Safe Zone,” the police division said.

