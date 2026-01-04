Weekend ends cold ahead of a January Thaw

DAYTON — Good evening everyone, and happy Saturday! Meteorologist Nick Dunn here on what was a cold afternoon! At least it ended with a nice sunset for most. We have one more cold day on hand before we start a solid warm up.

Tonight

Some clouds will persist tonight with temperatures falling back into the upper teens to near 20 in many areas. Don’t forget about the Full Moon tonight if the clouds break! It is the Wolf Moon this month! Here are some more details about it.

Full Moon

Sunday

Sunday features a mix of clouds and sunshine. Clouds may outweigh the sun for a while to limit how warm we get. However, there should be enough sun to get us into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Our typical high is 38 degrees, so this is still a bit below normal for early January. However, changes await!

Warmth

Thanks to a northward push of the jet stream next week we find a surge of March-like air moving in by midweek. I currently have highs of 50 degrees or warmer in the forecast for Tuesday through Friday!

There is a small rain chance late Tuesday into early Wednesday. However, right now that looks quite isolated at best.

By late week we do find a good chance of rain moving in so that will be worth watching. However, still some time to iron out those details as we are 5-6 days away.

Friday

