Wednesday morning the coldest of Winter so far

DAYTON — Good morning, everyone! It sure has been bitterly cold for a few days. Meteorologist Nick Dunn here on this Wednesday. Are you over the cold yet? We had some very cold temperatures this morning.

Dayton recorded a low of -6 degrees this morning, marking the coldest low of the Winter season so far. But, we were not the coldest in the area!

Lows Today

The Butler County Airport in Hamilton dropped to a low of -18 degrees! Yikes! Thankfully, it was not super windy to go along with the cold temperatures. I dropped to -12.5 degrees at my house.

Cold WC's

The coldest verified wind chills this morning as of 11:00 AM shows Dayton and Springfield had the coldest at -22 degrees! This means that the Extreme Cold Warning criteria of -20 degrees verified.

Cold Advisory

We have another round of bitter cold on tap tonight with wind chills of -10 to -20 degrees. As such, a Cold Weather Advisory has been issued for the entire area once again. We should avoid warning criteria for tonight, but we will likely see one more Extreme Cold Warning before the week is over if current trends hold.

WC Forecast

The latest forecast calls for the coldest wind chills over the next 5 days to be on Saturday, where we could again approach -30 degrees in spots for a wind chill. Downright crazy cold out there!

Stay safe and warm, Miami Valley!

