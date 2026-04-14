The weather pattern impacting us giving record warmth and rain chances

DAYTON — We’re stuck in a very summer-like pattern with high pressure off to our southeast. Here’s how it impacts us. Hey it’s Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

Here’s the upper level pattern over the United States. High pressure to the southeast of the country. That’s keeping record warmth around by having our wind direction be out of the southwest. As of Tuesday afternoon, we’ve already broke two record warmest lows this week.

The weather pattern impacting us this week in the Miami Valley

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Another record will likely be broken Wednesday both in the morning and the afternoon.

The weather pattern impacting us this week in the Miami Valley

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The high pressure is also impacting rain chances. We are right on the edge of high pressure impact. That southwesterly wind direction is bringing storms around that high pressure and trying to work it into our area. High pressure and storms don’t mix very well usually though. As the storms work their way to the Miami Valley many of them can fall apart.

The weather pattern impacting us this week in the Miami Valley

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