‘We take it seriously;’ Officials share new details after water pumping station vandalized

KETTERING — A county water pump was vandalized on Sunday, causing thousands of dollars in damages.

Around 4:50 p.m., Kettering officers responded to the Greater Moraine Water System Pumping Station No. 3 at the 600 block of E. David Road on initial reports of an alarm.

Upon arrival, they saw “significant damage” to the critical utility infrastructure, Kettering police said in a social media post.

Field Services Manager Ronald Casey told News Center 7 that Montgomery County Environmental Services went into full alert when they found out.

“It could endanger the ratepayers and the residents of this area that get their water. So, we take it seriously,” Casey said.

