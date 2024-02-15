‘We got some results;’ Stopped trains no longer trapping Clark Co. community after I-Team report

MAD RIVER TWP. — People living in one Clark County community say trains are no longer trapping them in their neighborhood for hours at a time.

This was happening along Wynn Road in Mad River Twp., and people living in the neighborhood reached out to share their concerns with the I-Team’s lead investigator, John Bedell. Hear from them on News Center 7 at 5:30.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: I-TEAM: Blocked rail crossing traps members of local community in neighborhood several times a month

People reached out for help because they worried those delays could be putting lives at risk. Since the I-Team started asking questions, they say they’re no longer dealing with that problem.

News Center 7 will continue updating this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group