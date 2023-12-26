‘We don’t have a lot of time;’ Group working to repair historic Troy building before April deadline

TROY — The group trying to save the historical building that’s been at the center of a lengthy legal has just over four months to get the building repaired or else it will come down.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Historical Troy building center of lengthy legal battle sold

As News Center 7 reported on Saturday, a settlement was reached between the parties involved in the lawsuit over the historic Tavern Building on W. Main Street in downtown Troy.

As part of the settlement, the property was sold to the Troy Historic Preservation Alliance (THPA). Now, the organization must complete the repairs outlined by the Chief Building Officer by April 30, 2024.

“We don’t have a lot of time,” Ben Sutherly, president of the THPA, told News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott on Tuesday.

