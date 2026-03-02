We do need more rain, but not this much at once

DAYTON — Even with the cold and snowy winter, this year is still running below average for precipitation through March 2, but too much rain is on the way too quickly. Hey, it’s Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

Since the start of the year, Dayton has received around 3.45″ of water precipitation. The average from January 1 to March 2 is 5.63″, so we need the rain.

Most of the Miami Valley is not under any sort of drought conditions except the northern counties of our area, like Mercer and Auglaize counties.

The latest drought monitor

February was actually a relatively dry month. Dayton only got 1.44″ of water equivalent of precipitation. That makes this last February the 20th driest on record!

The issue is it’s all coming at once with possibly 3″ or more over the next seven days! There very likely may be some flooding issues with creeks, rivers, and streams overflowing by the weekend.

This amount of rain over a week isn’t unheard of in Dayton’s history. Last year, we had 5.26″ of rain in seven days! Those seven days ended on April 5, 2025. We likely won’t see quite that much this week.

