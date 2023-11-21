WB I-70 closed in Indiana near Ohio border due to active investigation

INDIANA/OHIO — Westbound Interstate 70 is closed in Indiana near the Ohio border while state troopers are conducting an active investigation.

ODOT cameras show traffic is backing up on WB I-70 in Ohio as Indiana troopers are investigating.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol told News Center 7 that there is an active investigation involving a stolen vehicle that crashed on WB I-70 in Indiana.

Officers are searching for the suspect.

We working to learn where the vehicle was stolen from and if there are any injuries.

News Center 7 will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

I-70 at Ohio/Indiana Line

