Water main break disrupts service to Miamisburg neighborhoods

By WHIO Staff

MIAMISBURG — A water main break has disrupted services to several Miamisburg neighborhoods Monday.

As of 5 p.m., a spokesperson for the city confirmed crews are working to repair a water main break at King Richard Parkway and Gebhart Church Road.

Crews are working to restore water to the following streets, according to the city’s website:

  • All of King Harry Place
  • All of Nottingham Place
  • All of Maid Marion Court
  • King Richard Parkway from Golden Arrow Drive to Oakbark Street
  • 725 North Gebhart Church Rd
  • 726 North Gebhart Church Rd

Once water services are restored, the city said the affected streets will be under a boil advisory until further notice.

Crews will also be distributing door hangers with instructions to all properties that are affected.

More information can be found here.



