Water main break disrupts service to Miamisburg neighborhoods

MIAMISBURG — A water main break has disrupted services to several Miamisburg neighborhoods Monday.
As of 5 p.m., a spokesperson for the city confirmed crews are working to repair a water main break at King Richard Parkway and Gebhart Church Road.
Crews are working to restore water to the following streets, according to the city’s website:
- All of King Harry Place
- All of Nottingham Place
- All of Maid Marion Court
- King Richard Parkway from Golden Arrow Drive to Oakbark Street
- 725 North Gebhart Church Rd
- 726 North Gebhart Church Rd
Once water services are restored, the city said the affected streets will be under a boil advisory until further notice.
Crews will also be distributing door hangers with instructions to all properties that are affected.
