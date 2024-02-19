Water main break disrupts service to Miamisburg neighborhoods

MIAMISBURG — A water main break has disrupted services to several Miamisburg neighborhoods Monday.

As of 5 p.m., a spokesperson for the city confirmed crews are working to repair a water main break at King Richard Parkway and Gebhart Church Road.

Crews are working to restore water to the following streets, according to the city’s website:

All of King Harry Place

All of Nottingham Place

All of Maid Marion Court

King Richard Parkway from Golden Arrow Drive to Oakbark Street

725 North Gebhart Church Rd

726 North Gebhart Church Rd

Once water services are restored, the city said the affected streets will be under a boil advisory until further notice.

Crews will also be distributing door hangers with instructions to all properties that are affected.

