Water main break closes part of Montgomery County street

HARRISON TWP. — Crews responded to a water main break in a Montgomery County neighborhood early Friday.

The break was reported just before 3 a.m. on Tangy Court and Lilly Lane in Harrison Township, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher supervisor.

Photos and video show water flowing from the road.

County water crews blocked off part of the intersection.

There is also damage to part of the road.

We will continue to follow this story.

