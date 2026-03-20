Water main break closes lanes on SR 725

WASHINGTON TWP. — A water main break is causing lane closures on State Route 725.

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Eastbound lanes on SR 725 are currently closed between Garnet Drive and Paragon Road as crews work to repair it, according to Montgomery County Environmental Services.

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A recommended detour for those taking eastbound SR 725 is to take McEwen Road to West Spring Valley Pike, then continue to Paragon Road to rejoin eastbound SR 725.

Westbound traffic is currently unaffected by the break.

We’ll update this story as we learn more about the repair progress.

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