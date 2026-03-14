Watching strong winds, storm chances for Sunday into Monday

DAYTON — We enjoyed a relatively calm day out there across the Miami Valley today. It was nice to have a calmer day with light winds despite it being cooler. Unfortunately, the active pattern continues as we close out the weekend and move into next week.

Wind Alerts

The entire Miami Valley is under a Wind Advisory for Sunday into Monday. Strong southerly wind gusts of 45 to 55 miles per hour are likely. This can cause some trees to fall and power outages to occur.

Gusts

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Risk Map

We are also watching the threat of strong to severe storms late Sunday night into early Monday. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted the entire Miami in a Level 2 of 5 (Slight) risk for severe storms. The current timing is 11PM to 5AM as we still have some timing issues within some of the guidance.

The main threat to drive home as the concern is damaging wind gusts of 60 miles per hour or greater. There is a low risk of a brief tornado, but the wind threat is the overwhelmingly biggest cocnern.

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Future

This line will move pretty quickly across the Miami Valley, but it could certainly pack a punch. Very strong winds aloft will allow for this line to transport some of the winds to the surface. Behind this line will be a cold front with a significant drop in temperatures. After highs in the 70s on Sunday we will fall into the 30s by Monday afternoon with snow showers.

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