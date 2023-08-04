WATCH: Ohio trooper nearly struck by vehicle on I-75

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to “move over” after a state trooper was nearly hit by a vehicle.

OSHP released body camera footage showing a Hamilton Post trooper investigating a crash on Interstate 75. A vehicle drives off of the left side of the road and nearly strikes him and a firefighter.

From 2018 to current, the OSHP says it has issued nearly 28,000 citations for Ohio’s Move Over, Slow Down Law.

Recently, a trooper from our Hamilton Post was investigating a crash on Interstate 75 and was almost struck by a vehicle.

