WATCH: Ohio trooper nearly hit by impaired driver

BATAVIA — The Ohio State Highway Patrol shared video of a trooper nearly being hit by an impaired driver.

A trooper from the Batavia Post was working a construction detail at the time of the incident, OSHP said in a social media post.

>> One person injured after shooting in Harrison Township

In the video, you can see a vehicle drive off the roadway and strike a median barrier. The vehicle continued back across all lanes of travel, striking another roadside barrier, and then almost striking the state trooper’s cruiser.

According to OSHP, since 2018, there have been over 72,000 OVI-related crashes on Ohio roads.









©2023 Cox Media Group