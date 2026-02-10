Warrant issued for woman who allegedly made threatening calls to Ohio Walmart

TOLEDO, Ohio — A warrant was issued for a woman who allegedly made threatening calls to an Ohio Walmart location over the weekend.

Around 3 p.m. on Sunday, Toledo Police officers were dispatched to the Walmart on Glendale Ave after the store had received several calls in which a woman threatened to “bring a bomb to the store and shoot up the place,” CBS-affiliate WTOL-11 reported.

Employees told police they believed the caller was 45-year-old former employee Kinyetta Dotson, who, earlier that day, had called the store “several times,” demanding to speak to a family member.

The employee denied Dotson’s requests, and the calls increased an she began allegedly threatening bodily harm to the employees she spoke to over the phone, WTOL-11 reported.

Store employees told police they didn’t believe the threats were credible.

Toledo police filed a first-degree misdemeanor warrant against Dotson for inducing panic, WTOL-11 reported.

According to Toledo Municipal Court records, Dotson was not in custody as of Monday morning.

