MIAMI COUNTY — Voters have selected Incumbent Dave Duchak as the republican candidate who will run unopposed in November.

Duchak and his challenger Paul L. Reece faced off for the Republican nomination for Miami County sheriff for the third time.

No Democrat filed petitions for the office, so Duchak should be elected in November.

