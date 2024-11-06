Voters reject Beavercreek parks levy

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek voters have rejected a levy that was looking to benefit the city’s parks.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The .49 mill levy would have led to an annual property tax increase of $17 per $100,000 of appraised home value.

The levy would have allocated funds to hire three additional full-time employees: two parks maintenance workers and a staff member for the Beavercreek Senior Center to help with the center’s transportation program and daily operations.

It would have increased annual capital funds by approximately $200,000 for equipment replacement, park and facility improvements, and enhancements to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The levy did not include funds for developing amenities at Spring House Park.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



