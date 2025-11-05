Voters decide if New Carlisle city employees can carry firearms while conducting city business

NEW CARLISLE — In part of Clark County, voters decided whether city leaders and employees can carry guns at work.

Voters were asked, “Should City Council pass legislation permitting City of New Carlisle employees and officials to carry firearms while conducting city business?”

Ultimately, voters answered no.

City council voted to put the measure on the ballot in a meeting earlier this year, but in the proposal talked about not allowing guns in the city’s administration office building.

News Center 7 spoke to a voter who was against the measure.

“We live in a safe community, and at this point, I really don’t feel the need that they should be packing or carrying guns at council meetings or anything, because we haven’t, thank goodness, had any issues,” Toni Rogers said.

Other voters spoke in support of it.

“I don’t care as long as they’re trained. I mean, we have our Second Amendment rights,” Rebecca Wade-Minnich said.

William Lindsey, one of the city councilmen who voted to put this on the ballot, said “council should vote as the people direct,” adding if it fails, then that’s the end of it.”

