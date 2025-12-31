Violent crime operation results in hundreds of arrests, guns seized in 2025

Ohio is ending the year with more than 500 felony arrests.
Gov. Mike DeWine announced the results of the state’s Violent Crime Reduction Initiative.
A video shows investigators use a drone to track down a 45-year-old in Dayton who ran from a traffic stop, avoiding a high-speed chase.
Overall, the state conducted 130 operations.
This led to hundreds of felony arrests and the seizure of close to 200 illegal guns.
