Video shows crash involving military convoy on I-75 in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY — New video shows the moment a crash happened this week involving a U.S. Army Humvee on Interstate 75 in Butler County.

As News Center 7 previously reported, medics transported three people following the crash on southbound I-75 in West Chester Township.

The video from the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) shows the Humvee going off the side of the road and overturning.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the Humvee, operated by 21-year-old Nariya Crayton of Reynoldsburg, a Freightliner tractor-trailer combination, driven by 46-year-old Jay Shope of Forest, Ohio, and a Peterbilt Tractor-Trailer combination, operated by 64-year-old Michael Wright of Cincinnati were all traveling south on I-75, according the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The Humvee and the Freightliner were both in the right exit lane to Interstate 275 West. The Peterbilt was in the right middle lane. The Humvee moved into the right middle lane and then back into the right exit lane.

While changing lanes, the Humvee hit the side of the Freightliner, then moved back into the right middle lane and hit the Peterbilt. The Humvee then traveled off the right side of the road and overturned.

One of the three people in the Humvee, 41-year-old Hasan Khan of Dayton was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Main Campus with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The Hamilton Post of the OSHP is investigating the crash.

