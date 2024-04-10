Crash involving military vehicles shuts down lanes on I-75 in Butler County

WEST CHESTER — Two lanes on southbound Interstate 75 are shut down after a crash that appears to involve military vehicles, according to our news partners at WCPO.

The crash happened just after 11 a.m. on I-75 just north of the exits for I-275.

>> DeWine orders flags lowered after Ohio corrections officer shot, killed during training exercise

Several vehicles painted in camouflage were at the crash scene, WCPO reported.

The crash had temporarily shut down all lanes on southbound I-75, but the left lane has since reopened, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

We’re working to learn what caused the crash and if anyone was hurt. We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

©2024 Cox Media Group