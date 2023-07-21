Victim of deadly Trotwood shooting identified

TROTWOOD — The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly shooting that occurred Monday afternoon in Trotwood.

The coroner’s office identified the victim Friday as 42-year-old Matthew Collins.

>> Previous Coverage: Trotwood police begin homicide investigation after finding male dead

Police were dispatched to the 6300 block of Forestdale Avenue on a report of shots fired and located Collins deceased.

Additional details have not been released.

If you have information about what happened, you are asked to contact Detective Matthew Hogan at 937-854-2455.





