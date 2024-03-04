Van damages front of Riverside restaurant after crashing into it

RIVERSIDE — A van crashed and damaged the front door of a local restaurant early Sunday morning.

>>‘Not going to be forgotten;’ Hours after discovery of Ellie Carder’s body, community hosts vigil

Riverside Police were dispatched at 5:25 a.m. to the 2600 block at Valley Pike on initial reports of a vehicle into a building.

Debbie’s Restaurant wrote on social media that “a van hit our storefront.”

They were open on Sunday and asked customers to use the side doors on Sunday.

“Thank you everyone for the patience and all the help so that we could stay open and serve you all!” the restaurant said on Facebook.

The restaurant also shared a photo on social media showing a van hitting the front of the restaurant.

News Center 7 has reached out to determine if anyone was hurt.

We will provide any updates.





©2024 Cox Media Group