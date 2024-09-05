Upper Valley Career Center breaks ground on multi-million dollar expansion

PIQUA — Upper Valley Career Center broke ground on a multi-million dollar expansion on Wednesday.

The $18M expansion will allow for over 150 new students annually, according to a spokesperson for UVCC.

“Today, as we break ground on the next phase of Upper Valley Career Center’s journey, we are not just expanding our physical space—we are expanding the possibilities for future students,” said Superintendent Jason Haak. “Upper Valley Career Center has reached capacity in several program areas and has exhausted options for any additional on-campus programming in our facility.”

The expansion increases the overall footprint of the career center by 20 percent, the spokesperson said.

The estimated completion for this project is October 2025,

