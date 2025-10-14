Upcoming rain chances to help drought

DAYTON — Wednesday rainfall won’t amount to much. Truly, the showers are concentrated north of I70 and won’t likely be measurable. However, with the second cold front this upcoming Saturday into Sunday will bring more reliable rainfall.

The second opportunity will bring rainfall late Saturday, mainly after 10 PM and into the overnight hours. Rain will continue through Sunday morning and linger throughout the day. Rainfall totals are forecast to reach 1 to 2 inches when all said and done through Sunday evening.

Currently the Dayton International airport has a deficiency of nearly 2 inches of rain since August first. With this upcoming rain through the weekend, we have the potential to completely break the drought within the metro and potentially do so around the I70 corridor.

