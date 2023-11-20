Upcoming nightly road closures as construction progresses in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — Drivers should expect overnight closures in Greene County this week.

The new interchange at the intersection of U.S. 35, Valley Road, and Trebein Road is moving into the next phase of construction, according to an Ohio Department of Transportation spokesperson.

Concrete beams will be installed for the new overpass bridge and overnight closures will be in effect throughout the week.

On Monday, Nov. 27 and Tuesday, Nov. 28 U.S. 35 eastbound will have one lane open just before the Valley and Trebein Roads intersection. These lane closures will begin at 7 p.m. so crews can erect a crane that will be used to set the beams.

After 10 p.m., U.S. 35 eastbound will be closed for the night, the spokesperson said.

On Wednesday, Nov. 29, and Thursday, Nov. 30 crews will move onto the westbound side of U.S. 35.

One lane will be open after 7 p.m., and after 10 p.m., the westbound side of U.S. 35 will close for the night.

The routes will reopen by 5 a.m., daily, the spokesperson said.

While lanes are restricted or the roadway is closed, traffic will be detoured on Trebein Road, Dayton-Xenia Road, Progress Drive and Business 35 at Xenia.

Intermittent lane restrictions may be in effect on U.S. 35, Valley, and Trebein roads while beams are being delivered to the work sites, the spokesperson said.

