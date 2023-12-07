UNLV shooting: Rebels basketball game vs. Dayton not played

DAYTON — The men’s basketball game featuring the Dayton Flyers and UNLV Rebels did not happen Wednesday night in the wake of the shooting reported at UNLV’s campus, a University of Dayton spokesperson confirmed to News Center 7.

“Due to the tragic events unfolding on UNLV’s campus, (Wednesday’s) men’s basketball contest between UNLV and the University of Dayton will not be played. Further information will be released when available. We ask that our fans keep the UNLV community in their thoughts and prayers,” the spokesperson said.

Due to the tragic events unfolding on UNLV's campus, tonight's men's basketball contest between UNLV and the University of Dayton will not be played. Further information will be released when available. We ask that our fans keep the UNLV community in their thoughts and prayers. — Dayton Basketball (@DaytonMBB) December 6, 2023

University of Dayton President Dr. Eric Spina also issued a statement on social media saying the university stands at the ready to help any members of the UNLV community who have traveled to Dayton.

“Our hearts go out to the entire UNLV community as they deal with this tragedy. We pray for healing and strength for UNLV students, faculty, and staff, along with the first responders and their entire community. UD stands ready to support UNLV personnel who’ve traveled to Dayton.”

Our hearts go out to the entire UNLV community as they deal with this tragedy. We pray for healing and strength for UNLV students, faculty, and staff, along with the first responders and their entire community. UD stands ready to support UNLV personnel who've traveled to Dayton. — Eric F. Spina (@DaytonPrezSpina) December 6, 2023

Dayton Flyer Koby Brea said he is “praying” for UNLV.

Praying for UNLV, this bigger then basketball 🙏🏼 — Koby Brea (@kobybrea) December 6, 2023

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

