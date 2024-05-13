UD Softball earns 1st ever NCAA Tournament bid after winning A-10 Championship

DAYTON — The University of Dayton Softball earned its first-ever bid to the NCAA Softball Championship after winning the Atlantic 10 Tournament over the weekend.

>>Suspect found dead, wanted for killing Ohio police officer

On Saturday afternoon, the Flyers clinched an automatic bid to the 2024 NCAA Tournament by beating Saint Louis, 3-0.

Molly Grace drove in two runs and Sarah Bailitz struck out nine in six innings.

The team gathered together Sunday night to watch the Selection Show to find out who their opponent would be.

They will play No. 3 seed Tennessee in the Knoxville Regional.

First pitch is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium in Knoxville.

UD Softball wins their 1st ever Atlantic 10 Championship Photo contributed by UD Softball via X (formerly Twitter) (UD Softball via X (formerly Twitter)/UD Softball via X (formerly Twitter))

©2024 Cox Media Group