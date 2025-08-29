UD sends email to students about campus safety, behavior

DAYTON — University of Dayton students received a message about campus safety and expectations for behavior.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

UD leaders have launched their first Safety Awareness Month, focusing on enhancing student safety and security on campus, according to a campus-wide email.

Throughout the next four weeks, the UD Department of Public Safety, in collaboration with the Division of Student Development and facilities management, will provide communications aimed at promoting personal and community safety.

TRENDING STORIES:

Students are encouraged to follow the law and respect the police, as UD and the Dayton Police will be visible in student neighborhoods.

Violations of Ohio law, local ordinances, or the University’s alcohol policy can lead to serious consequences, including criminal charges and disciplinary actions.

The university emphasized in the email the importance of maintaining clean and safe living environments. They said yards should be free of litter, and items that obstruct maintenance will result in citations and fines.

Students are advised to act responsibly, ensuring access to their UD mobile ID or ID card, and to make informed decisions regarding alcohol consumption.

Risky behaviors, such as misusing alcohol or using illegal drugs, can lead to personal injury and disciplinary actions.

Parking changes and road closures may occur during the academic year, with signs posted in advance. Alternative parking is available in designated lots after hours and on weekends.

The university also encouraged students to download the Flyer Safe app.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group