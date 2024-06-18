UD Flyers to help with food distribution at Montgomery County Fairgrounds this week

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Dayton Flyers basketball team is scheduled to help at a “small scale” food distribution event at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds on Thursday.

The distribution, hosted by The Foodbank and CareSource, will be 10 a.m. until noon at the fairgrounds. CareSource, the event sponsor, will be volunteering their time to pass out food.

The Dayton Flyers basketball team will also be on site and contributing at the drive-thru event.

Clients will arrive at the fairgrounds via Infirmary Road, where Foodbank staff will direct traffic. Guests will receive free fresh produce, proteins, grains, and other products to alleviate food insecurity in the community.

You are advised to have plenty of space in the trunk or backseat for food. Cars in line by noon will be served.

“We welcome residents back to this new distribution location and are grateful for the opportunity to further support families in our community through our annual mass food distributions,” Michelle L. Riley, CEO of The Foodbank, said.

“We are excited that our partnership with CareSource will allow us to increase food security for our neighbors during this event and the ones that follow.”

This food distribution will be part of a series of additional such events designed to support communities in the Miami Valley with a high concentration of food insecurity. Those events will occur throughout the rest of this year and are in addition to The Foodbank’s Mobile Pantry program, which hosts distribution events across Montgomery, Greene, and Preble counties each month.

Anyone unable to attend this event can find information about these services at www.thefoodbankdayton.org.













